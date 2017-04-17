BRIEF-BNC Bancorp Q1 operating earnings per share $0.44

April 17 (Reuters) - BNC Bancorp:
* BNC Bancorp announces earnings for first quarter 2017
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entered into agreement and plan of merger With Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc
* Merger with pinnacle has received all necessary regulatory approvals
* Shareholders will receive 0.5235 shares of pinnacle's common stock for every share of company's common stock
* Qtrly net interest income $58.7 million versus $57.9 million