BRIEF-BNC Bancorp Q1 operating earnings per share $0.44

April 17 (Reuters) - BNC Bancorp:

* BNC Bancorp announces earnings for first quarter 2017

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Entered into agreement and plan of merger With Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc

* Merger with pinnacle has received all necessary regulatory approvals

* Shareholders will receive 0.5235 shares of pinnacle's common stock for every share of company's common stock

* Qtrly net interest income $58.7 million versus $57.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: