3 months ago
BRIEF-Bnk Petroleum Q1 net income per share $0.01
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bnk Petroleum Q1 net income per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Bnk Petroleum Inc:

* Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $2.2 million

* Qtrly net income per common share assuming dilution $0.01

* Average production for Q1 of 2017 was 753 boepd, a decrease of 44% compared to q1 2016 average production of 1,352 boepd

* Qtrly funds from continuing operations was approximately $0.9 million in Q1 2017 compared to $1.5 million in Q1 of 2016.

* Average netback per barrel for Q1 of 2017 was $25.81, an increase of 110% from prior year q1 due to higher prices in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

