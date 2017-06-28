BRIEF-Uranium Participation reports financial results for the period ended May 31, 2017
* Reports financial results for the period ended May 31, 2017
June 28 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp:
* BNY Mellon and One Investment Group create strategic alliance to deliver global custody services to Australian fund managers
* Bank Of New York Mellon - agreement provides OIG clients with access to co's global network, international custody and capital markets services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Customers Bancorp announces upsizing and pricing of $100 million, 3.95% senior notes offering