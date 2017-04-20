FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BNY Mellon reports Q1 earnings of $880 mln or $0.83 per common share
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 10:54 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-BNY Mellon reports Q1 earnings of $880 mln or $0.83 per common share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* BNY Mellon reports first quarter earnings of $880 million or $0.83 per common share

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - Net income applicable to common shareholders was $0.73 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2016

* Qtrly total revenue of $3.84 billion, increased 3% year-over-year

* At quarter-end aum of $1.73 trillion increased 5%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $3.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - Q1 net interest revenue $792 million versus $766 million last year

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - Q1 non-GAAP total revenue $3,825 million versus. $3,737 million last year

* Qtrly net long-term inflows of $14 billion in 1Q17

* Qtrly net short-term inflows of $13 billion in 1Q17

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.19 per common share

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - Q1 provision for credit losses was a credit of $5 million

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - Standardized common equity tier 1 capital ratio at Q1-end of 12.0 percent versus 12.3 percent at Q4-end Source text: [bit.ly/2pG3MAz] Further company coverage:

