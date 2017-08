May 19 (Reuters) - Tesoro Logistics lp

* Board of Tesoro Logistics GP LLC, general partner, appointed Steven M. Sterin, as president and CFO effective May 22, 2017

* Phillip M. Anderson resigned as a member of board, and will resign as president effective May 22, 2017