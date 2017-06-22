June 22 BANCA GENERALI SPA:

* BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BANCA GENERALI AND BG FIDUCIARIA SIM APPROVED PLAN FOR MERGER OF BG FIDUCIARIA SIM INTO COMPANY

* THE MERGER IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE 1 JANUARY 2018 FOLLOWING THE OBTAINMENT OF THE NECESSARY AUTHORISATIONS Source text: reut.rs/2rZ4EjU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)