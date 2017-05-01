FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Bob Evans Farms completes sale of Bob Evans restaurants to Golden Gate Capital
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bob Evans Farms completes sale of Bob Evans restaurants to Golden Gate Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Bob Evans Farms Inc:

* Bob Evans Farms completes sale of Bob Evans restaurants to Golden Gate Capital and acquisition of pineland farms potato company

* Bob Evans Farms - Mike Townsley, president, Bef foods, assumes the role of president and chief executive officer of Bob Evans Farms Inc

* Bob Evans Farms - declares special dividend of $7.50 per share payable on June 16, 2017

* Bob Evans Farms - establishes a new $300 million credit facility maturing April 28, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.