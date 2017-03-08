FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Bob Evans Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.75
March 8, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bob Evans Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Bob Evans Farms Inc

* Bob evans farms inc - completion of pineland farms potato company acquisition expected by may 1, 2017

* Bob evans reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results; raises fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.22 to $2.32

* Bob evans farms inc sees fy '17 bef foods net sales $390 to $410 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

