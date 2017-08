March 31 (Reuters) - Boc Aviation Ltd

* Entered into aircraft purchase agreement with certain subsidiaries of Boeing

* Aggregate current list price of aircraft is approximately US$758.2 million

* Aircraft to be purchased are two Boeing 747-8 freighter aircraft

* Consideration for transaction was funded through cash on hand, proceeds of loans and other borrowings