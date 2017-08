March 27 (Reuters) - Boc Aviation Ltd:

* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015

* Final dividend for 2016 of US$0.119 per share

* FY total revenues and other income rose 9 pct year-on-year, to US$1.19 billion

* 71 aircraft are already due to deliver in 2017