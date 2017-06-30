BRIEF-Tintri prices IPO of 8.6 mln shares at $7/share
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 8.6 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 BOC Aviation Ltd
* Entered into agreement with Boeing on 29 June 2017
* Company has agreed to purchase four new Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Boeing
* Aggregate list price of aircraft is approximately US$1,081.6 mln
* Transaction will have no material adverse impact on company's operations and financial position
* Discloseable transaction in relation to the purchase of four aircraft Source text (bit.ly/2s7qJgW) Further company coverage:
* Nikkei is on track to post weekly drop but to post gain monthly