BRIEF-Legg Mason reports AUM and flows for March 2017
* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for March 2017
March 24 BOC Hong Kong
* Joint Announcement - completion of the disposal of interests in Chiyu Bank
* Upon completion of proposed disposal, Chiyu Bank will cease to be a subsidiary of each of Bank Of China, BOCHK (Holdings) and BOCHK
* To facilitate smooth transition, transitional services deal entered into between BOCHK, Chiyu Bank and XIL on 22 Dec 2016 will take effect from completion date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for March 2017
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 13 pending regulatory review of asset acquisition proposal