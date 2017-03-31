BRIEF-Boc Hong Kong Holdings says FY net profit HK$55.50 billion vs HK$26.98 billion

March 31 (Reuters) - Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
* Fy net operating income before impairment allowances hk$ 41,754 million versus hk$40,181 million a year ago
* Fy net profit hk$55,503 million versus hk$ 26,982 million a year ago
* Board has recommended a final dividend of hk$0.625 per share
* Heading into 2017, the overall operating environment for banks in Hong Kong will remain challenging
* In Hong Kong, the subdued global environment will probably maintain growth at a low level
* "Growth trends are expected to be divergent in asean member countries"
* "Growth trends are expected to be divergent in asean member countries"