5 months ago
BRIEF-Boc Hong Kong Holdings says FY net profit HK$55.50 billion vs HK$26.98 billion
#Financials
March 31, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Boc Hong Kong Holdings says FY net profit HK$55.50 billion vs HK$26.98 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

* Fy net operating income before impairment allowances hk$ 41,754 million versus hk$40,181 million a year ago

* Fy net profit hk$55,503 million versus hk$ 26,982 million a year ago

* Board has recommended a final dividend of hk$0.625 per share

* Heading into 2017, the overall operating environment for banks in Hong Kong will remain challenging

* In Hong Kong, the subdued global environment will probably maintain growth at a low level

* "Growth trends are expected to be divergent in asean member countries"

* "Heading into 2017, overall operating environment for banks in Hong Kong will remain challenging" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

