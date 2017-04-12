April 12 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: as U.S. Federal Reserve starts to tighten rates, we'll import some of that rise naturally

* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: we are at different point in cycle than U.S., interest rate paths are going to be different

* BoC's Poloz: would be wrong for us to try to offset market factors that drive C$

* BoC's Poloz: low C$ is selectively good depending on type of company, there is no simple case for low or high dollar

* BoC's Poloz: in scenario of shock in Canada, there is some room to maneuver on monetary side, more on fiscal policy side Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)