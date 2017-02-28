BRIEF-Synergy unit receives over RUB 1.3 bln guarantees from VTB
* Says provides banking guarantees for over 1.3 billion roubles ($22.00 million) for Synergy unit, Bastion
Feb 28 Bodegas Bilbainas SA:
* H1 net sales 10.2 million euros ($10.8 million) versus 9.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 2.1 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, March 9 Luxury goods group LVMH will set up a new digital platform to host all of its brands, sources close to the matter told Reuters, as the French company steps up efforts to capitalise on the sector's online sales boom.
COLOMBO, March 9 Sri Lankan shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday, posting their lowest close in a month, dragged down by diversified stocks such as John Keells Holdings Plc as investor sentiment continued to remain low on concerns about rising interest rates.