5 months ago
Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs

* Boeing - signing of moa with Iran Aseman Airlines, expressing intent to purchase 30 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes with a list price value of $3 billion

* Boeing - deliveries would be scheduled to start in 2022

* Boeing - the agreement also provides the airline with purchase rights for 30 additional 737 MAXs

* Boeing - negotiated MOA under authorizations from U.S. government following determination that Iran met obligations under nuclear accord signed in 2015

* Boeing - Boeing will look to the office of foreign assets control for approval to perform under transaction with Aseman Airlines Source text - bit.ly/2o4RsM5 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

