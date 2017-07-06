BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q2 sales rose 11.9 pct to C$243.3 mln
* Has capital resources to fulfill ongoing commitments, obligations, to assume funding requirements between now and end of 2017
July 6 Boeing Co
* Boeing, Fedex Express to collaborate on ecoDemonstrator testing
* Flight testing is scheduled to last approximately three months before airplane returns to Fedex fleet
* Starting in 2018, new Boeing 777 freighter made for Fedex express will test emerging technologies, such as propulsion advancements, flight deck innovations
* Rround of ecoDemonstrator testing includes installing a compact thrust reverser developed by Boeing
* Yokogawa Electric's group operating profit probably jumped 18% on year to around 6 billion yen in the April-June quarter - Nikkei