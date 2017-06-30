BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group
June 30 Boeing Co
* Boeing Global Services begins operations
Launched third major business unit when Boeing Global Services begins operating alongside commercial airplanes and defense, space & security
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.