June 19 Boeing Co

* Boeing, monarch announce 737 max services agreements and new engineering joint venture partnership

* Boeing - boeing and monarch also announced an order for 15 additional 737 max 8s

* Boeing - co will deliver maintenance, engineering and parts required to run monarch's max operations following delivery of its first airplane in 2018

* Boeing - monarch will also be entering into an agreement with boeing subsidiary aerdata for services pertaining to aircraft records management

* Boeing - 15 additional 737 max 8s, valued at $1.7 billion at current list prices, order will grow monarch's 737 max fleet from 30 to 45 airplanes

* Boeing - monarch has confirmed 15 options and has agreed with a lessor for them to take 13 aircraft for lease back to monarch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: