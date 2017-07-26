FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 minutes ago
BRIEF-Boeing Q2 revenue $22.7 billion
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Politics
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Russia
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 20 minutes ago

BRIEF-Boeing Q2 revenue $22.7 billion

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing reports strong second-quarter results; raises EPS and cash flow guidance

* Q2 non-GAAP core earnings per share $2.55

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.89

* Q2 revenue $22.7 billion

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share $11.10 to $11.30

* Boeing - ‍total company backlog at quarter-end was $482 billion, up from $480 billion at beginning of quarter​

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.30, revenue view $23.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boeing - ‍net orders for quarter of $27 billion​ versus $27 billion in Q1

* Boeing - sees 2017 commercial airplanes deliveries ‍760 - 765​

* Boeing sees 2017 core earnings per share ‍$9.80 - $10.00​

* Q2 free cash flow $‍4,511​ million versus $2,519 million

* Boeing - sees 2017 commercial airplanes revenue ‍$62.5 billion - $63.5​ billion

* Q2 commercial airplanes revenue $‍15,713​ million versus $17,456 million

* Boeing sees 2017 revenue ‍$90.5 billion - $92.5​ billion

* Boeing - ‍for full year capital expenditures guidance decreased by $300 million to $2.0 billion​

* Boeing sees 2017 operating cash flow of about ‍$12.25​ billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.39, revenue view $91.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boeing - ‍will accelerate about 4 years of pension funding by making discretionary contribution of $3.5 billion of Boeing common shares in Q3 of this year ​

* Boeing - ‍expects to increase 2017 planned share repurchases by $3.5 billion to a total of approximately $10 billion for full year​

* Boeing - ‍expects approximately $700 million cash tax savings from accelerated pension funding in 2017​

* Boeing - ‍continues to anticipate cash flows to grow annually through end of decade​

* Boeing - discretionary contribution of shares in Q3 will nearly eliminate all future mandatory pension funding through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.