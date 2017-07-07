CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Most U.S. yields rise as jobs data keeps hawkish policy bets alive

(Corrects 8th paragraph to say 10-year Bund yields hit 18-month high, instead of six-month high) * U.S. nonfarm payrolls jumped by 222,000 jobs in June * Yields initially fall before most turn higher on day * 10-year yield hits more than 8-week high * 2-,3- yr yields stable to lower on U.S. wage, unemployment data By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 7 Most U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with longer-dated yields briefly hitting multi-week highs, after mixed