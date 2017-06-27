UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale shareholders approve corporate reorganization

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27 Shareholders of Vale SA on Tuesday approved a share conversion plan, its press office said, in a bid to boost transparency, give equal votes to all shares and limit the possibility of government meddling in the world's No. 1 iron ore producer. Shareholders approved all seven items on the corporate restructuring agenda, which is a first step towards giving the company dispersed share ownership - where no major shareholder controls decision making at the firm.