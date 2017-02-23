BRIEF-Prosper closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 bln with consortium of investors
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 23 Bank Of America Corp
* Bank of America says at Dec 31, 2016, total liabilities were about $1.9 trillion, up $32.8 billion from Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing
* Bank of America - On January 13, 2017, announced plan to repurchase additional $1.8 billion of common stock during first half of 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2l4VuPq) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
Feb 27 Morgan Stanley gave some wealth management clients incorrect information on taxes that caused some to underpay and others to overpay, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.