5 months ago
BRIEF-BOFI Holding provides comments regarding "recent news coverage"
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-BOFI Holding provides comments regarding "recent news coverage"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Bofi Holding Inc

* BOFI Holding Inc - provided comments regarding "recent news coverage"

* BOFI Holding Inc - company has received no indication of, and has no knowledge regarding, purported money laundering investigation

* BOFI Holding Inc - BOFI Federal Bank and co "remain in strong regulatory standing with no enforcement actions"

* BOFI Holding - do not foresee any future impact to underlying business as a result of "frivolous allegations" or their current repetition in press

* BOFI Holding - outside law firm advised audit committee that it found no support for allegations set forth in employment complaint by Charles Erhart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

