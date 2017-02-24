BRIEF-Golden Ocean posts Q4 net result ahead of forecast
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 24 Boise Cascade Co
* Boise Cascade Co reports fourth quarter results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11
* Anticipate capital spending, excluding acquisitions, of $75-$85 million during 2017, inclusive of work being completed at Roxboro
* Qtrly sales $919.5 million vs. $876.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $945.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction