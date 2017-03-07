BRIEF-Bojangles' Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

March 7 (Reuters) - Bojangles Inc:
* Bojangles’, Inc. Reports financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 revenue $139.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 2.4% versus q4 2015
* Bojangles Inc sees 2017 total revenues of $560.0 million to $569.0 million
* Bojangles Inc sees 2017 system-wide comparable restaurant sales of negative low-single digits to flat
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $589.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S