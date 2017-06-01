FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bollore says Vivendi weighing IPO of its Universal Music Group
June 1, 2017 / 9:08 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bollore says Vivendi weighing IPO of its Universal Music Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Bollore Chairman and CEO Vincent Bollore tells the Bollore annual shareholders meeting:

* Key issue for Telecom Italia today is to prepare the arrival of Iliad in Italy

* Says aim at Vivendi is to put his son yannick at head of media giant

* Says wants Havas to remain listed after deal with Vivendi

* Says Vivendi weighing IPO of its music unit Universal Music Group

* Bollore is also chairman of Vivendi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matthieu Rosemain, Dominique Vidalon)

