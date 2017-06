June 29 Bombardier Inc:

* Agreement reached on the reorientation of bombardier transportation in Germany, laying the foundation for the future

* Personnel adjustments to be made gradually until 2020

* Outlook confirmed for German sites

* Foresees investments of up to 70 million euro in German sites until 2019