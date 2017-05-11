FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bombardier Q1 adj EPS $0.00; Pierre Beaudoin to step down as executive chairman
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 11, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bombardier Q1 adj EPS $0.00; Pierre Beaudoin to step down as executive chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier Q1 loss per share $0.02; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00; Q1 revenue $3.58 billion, down 9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $3.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says full year guidance reaffirmed

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $16.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pierre Beaudoin to step down as executive chairman of board effective June 30; Beaudoin will continue to serve as non-executive chairman

* Q1 business aircraft revenue $1.01 billion versus $1.30 billion; Q1 business aircrafts deliveries 29 units versus 31 units last year

* Says order backlog for business aircraft $15.2 billion at Q1-end versus $15.4 billion at Q4-end

* Q1 commercial aircrafts revenue $540 million versus $616 million; Q1 commercial aircrafts deliveries 15 units versus 20 units last year

* Q1 Bombardier Transportation revenues $1.92 billion versus $1.88 billion; Q1 Bombardier Transportation order intakes $2.2 billion versus $1.2 billion last year

* Says order backlog for commercial aircraft was 432 units at Q1-end versus 436 units at Q4-end

* Says order backlog at Bombardier Transportation $30.9 billion at Q1-end versus $30.1 billion at Q4-end

* Says Global 7000 aircraft is expected to enter into service in the second half of 2018

* Says "significantly ramped-up" C Series aircraft production in Q1 in preparation for acceleration of deliveries in H2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

