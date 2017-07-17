FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Bombardier says Global 7000 aircraft program surpasses 500 flight test hours
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
"Zero hour" planned after anti-Maduro vote
Venezuela
"Zero hour" planned after anti-Maduro vote
Takata's bankruptcy to pit automakers against victims
Business
Takata's bankruptcy to pit automakers against victims
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
World
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Bombardier says Global 7000 aircraft program surpasses 500 flight test hours

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* Global 7000 aircraft program surpasses 500 flight test hours and production ramp up already underway

* Global 7000 aircraft program is on track to meet aircraft's targeted entry-into-service in second half of 2018​

* Company ‍also confirmed that first several customer aircraft are "progressing smoothly through production"​

* Four Global 7000 business jets currently in final assembly at Bombardier facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.