June 20 Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier wins major rail and maintenance contract in the UK

* Says contract is valued at approximately £895 million GBP

* Says co has signed a contract with FirstGroup and MTR to supply and maintain 750 BOMBARDIER AVENTRA vehicles

* Says contract is valued at approximately £895 million GBP ($1.1 billion US, 1 billion euro)

* Says Bombardier will execute a technical services and spares supply agreement for duration of seven year franchise

* Says FirstGroup and MTR partnership will take over south western franchise on 20 august 2017

* Says UK-based rolling stock investment consortium rock rail will finance multi-million pound procurement