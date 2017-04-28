FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy emerges from Chapter 11
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 5:13 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy emerges from Chapter 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:

* Bonanza creek energy successfully completes prepackaged financial restructuring; emerges from chapter 11; announces new board of directors

* Bonanza creek energy - upon emergence from bankruptcy, company issued 1.7 million 3-year warrants with a strike price of $71.23 per share

* Bonanza creek energy inc- company's cash balance at emergence was approximately $65 million

* Bonanza creek energy - plans to resume drilling, completion activity around june 1, with intent to operate a one-rig program for remainder of year

* Also announces appointment of seven members to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

