BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court

April 7 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:

* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court

* Company expects to emerge from bankruptcy before end of this month

* United States Bankruptcy Court for District of Delaware confirmed third amended plan of reorganization

* Court approved commencement of rights offering that will result in infusion of about $200 million of new liquidity upon emergence from bankruptcy