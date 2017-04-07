BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court

April 7 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Company expects to emerge from bankruptcy before end of this month
* United States Bankruptcy Court for District of Delaware confirmed third amended plan of reorganization
* Court approved commencement of rights offering that will result in infusion of about $200 million of new liquidity upon emergence from bankruptcy