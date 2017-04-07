FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
April 7, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:

* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court

* Company expects to emerge from bankruptcy before end of this month

* United States Bankruptcy Court for District of Delaware confirmed third amended plan of reorganization

* Court approved commencement of rights offering that will result in infusion of about $200 million of new liquidity upon emergence from bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

