April 27 (Reuters) - BONAVA AB (PUBL)

* BONAVA AB - BONAVA TO COMMENCE CONSTRUCTION OF KRISTINEBERGS SLOTTSPARK

* WILL COMMENCE WORK ON KRISTINEBERGS SLOTTSPARK PROJECT IN Q2 OF 2017

* TOTAL PROJECT COST AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 970 MILLION

* KRISTINEBERGS SLOTTSPARK PROJECT COMPRISES 182 APARTMENTS AND SEVEN COMMERCIAL PREMISES