May 4 (Reuters) - Bonavista Energy Corp

* Announces 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.28

* Our 2017 growth plans remain intact drilling between 55 and 65 net wells spending between $280 and $300 million

* Enhanced well performance year-to-date has set stage for profitable per share growth in 2017

* Qtrly production averaged 70,281 boe per day

