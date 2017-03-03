BRIEF-Bonavista Energy qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.24

March 2 (Reuters) - Bonavista Energy Corp:
* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Intend to grow production between seven and 10%, and funds from operations between 10% to 20%, this year
* Says as commodity supply and demand seek equilibrium, pricing will remain volatile in 2017
* Production for Q4 averaged 69,339 boe per day, an 8% increase over Q3 production
* Current production is 71,000 boe per day
