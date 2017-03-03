FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Bonavista Energy qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.24
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 12:36 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bonavista Energy qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Bonavista Energy Corp:

* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Intend to grow production between seven and 10%, and funds from operations between 10% to 20%, this year

* Says as commodity supply and demand seek equilibrium, pricing will remain volatile in 2017

* Production for Q4 averaged 69,339 boe per day, an 8% increase over Q3 production

* Current production is 71,000 boe per day

* Bonavista will deploy incremental capital in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

