BRIEF-Bonduelle H1 current operating profit ‍​down 4.8 pct at 61 million euros

March 2 (Reuters) - Bonduelle Sas:

* H1 revenue 1.03 billion euros ($1.08 billion) versus 1.01 billion euros year ago

* H1 current operating profit ‍​61 million euros versus 64 million euros year ago

* Confirms objectives at high end of target range, meaning revenue growth around 2-3 percent and stable operating profit at comparable rates

* H1 consolidated net profit ‍​36.5 million euros versus 36.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9497 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)