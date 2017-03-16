FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics: cash at end of 2016 20.3 million euros
March 16, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics: cash at end of 2016 20.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics:

* Cash at end of 2016: 20.3 million euros ($21.78 million)

* Management team strengthened with appointments of Thomas Lienard (CEO)

* Operating income of 4.0 million euros for the full year 2016, compared to 3.8 million euros in full year 2015

* Operating loss for the period amounted to 12.8 million euros, compared to 12.2 million euros in full year 2015

* For 2017, we are expecting potential value inflection points in the second half of this year from our delayed-union fractures and spinal fusion clinical programmes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

