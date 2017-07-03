BRIEF-Porton Fine Chemicals sees H1 FY 2017 net profit down 25 pct to 45 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 25 percent to 45 percent, or to be 51.1 million yuan to 69.7 million yuan
July 3 BONE THERAPEUTICS SA:
* STEVE SWINSON ELECTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD
* STEVE SWINSON WILL REPLACE MICHEL HELBIG, WHO HAS STOOD DOWN AS CHAIRMAN BUT WILL CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the resubmission of the New Drug Application for SUN-101/eFlow® (glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)