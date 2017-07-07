BRIEF-Siyaram Silk Mills to consider sub-division of shares
* Says to consider sub-division of equity shares of company
July 7 Bonjour Holdings Ltd
* group is expected to record a substantial loss for six months ended 30 june 2017
* Expected result due to realized loss on disposal of available-for-sale financial assets of approximately hk$10 million
* Says completed investment in JV company Young Brand Apparel Private Limited thereby making it a unit