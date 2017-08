April 10 (Reuters) - Bonjour holdings ltd

* Group sold 180 million THIM shares at price of HK$1.20 per THIM share on market through securities broker to independent third buyer(s)

* Aggregate value of consideration is about HK$216 million

* "it is expected that company will record an estimated loss of approximately HK$7.2 million" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: