FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Bonterra Energy announces qtrly funds flow per share - diluted $0.76
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bonterra Energy announces qtrly funds flow per share - diluted $0.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp

* Bonterra Energy Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Bonterra Energy Corp says Bonterra continues to maintain its full year 2017 production guidance range between 13,000 and 13,500 boe per day

* Bonterra Energy Corp - Qtrly funds flow per share - diluted $0.76

* Bonterra Energy Corp says averaged 12,053 boe per day of production during quarter, six percent lower than Q1 2016 production

* Bonterra Energy Corp sees capital spending of approximately $70 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.