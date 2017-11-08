FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bonterra Energy reports Q3 funds flow per share $0.65
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
Cyber Risk
Mayer blames Russians for Yahoo data breach
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 11:24 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

BRIEF-Bonterra Energy reports Q3 funds flow per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bonterra Energy Corp

* Bonterra energy corp. Announces third quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Bonterra energy corp - ‍averaged 13,281 boe per day of production during quarter, an increase of one percent over previous quarter​

* Bonterra energy corp - qtrly ‍net loss per share basic and diluted $0.09

* Bonterra energy corp - ‍expects production levels of approximately 13,000 to 13,200 boe per day through q4​

* Bonterra energy corp - ‍company expects its 2017 annual capital spending to be approximately $73 million​

* Bonterra energy corp - qtrly ‍funds flow per share basic and diluted $0.65​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.