BRIEF-Bonterra to acquire strategic trove property as extension of Bonterra's southwest trend

March 30 (Reuters) - Bonterra Resources Inc:

* Bonterra to acquire strategic trove property as extension of Bonterra's southwest trend

* Bonterra resources - entered into agreement with Durango Resources by which Bonterra can earn 100% interest in Durango's trove windfall lake property

* Durango will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty in respect of trove property

* Bonterra may purchase 50% of this royalty at any time for $1 million