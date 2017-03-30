FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bonterra to acquire strategic trove property as extension of Bonterra's southwest trend
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bonterra to acquire strategic trove property as extension of Bonterra's southwest trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Bonterra Resources Inc:

* Bonterra to acquire strategic trove property as extension of Bonterra's southwest trend

* Bonterra resources - entered into agreement with Durango Resources by which Bonterra can earn 100% interest in Durango's trove windfall lake property

* Durango will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty in respect of trove property

* Bonterra may purchase 50% of this royalty at any time for $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

