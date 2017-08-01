BRIEF-Boot Barn Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.03

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Boot Barn Holdings Inc

* Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. announces first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 sales $139.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $139 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 1.3 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $0.52 to $0.57

* Sees Q2 2018 earnings per share $0.00 to $0.02

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍same store sales increased 1.3%​

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - ‍for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, company continues to expect flat to slightly positive same store sales growth​

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - sees ‍FY net income of $14.0 million to $15.4 million​

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - sees Q2 ‍same store sales to be roughly in line with Q1 sales​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: