BRIEF-Boot Barn Holdings Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

June 1 (Reuters) - Boot Barn Holdings Inc:

* Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 sales $163 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.9 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 0.9 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $0.52 to $0.57

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - for fiscal year ending march 31, 2018 company expects flat to slightly positive consolidated same store sales growth

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - for fiscal q1 ending july 1, 2017 company expects break-even earnings per diluted share

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - for fiscal q1 ending july 1, 2017 company expects flat consolidated same store sales