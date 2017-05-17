FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2017 / 6:05 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Boozt publishes prospectus for initial public offering on Nasdaq Stockholm

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Boozt Ab IPO-BOOZ.ST

* Boozt - Boozt publishes prospectus for initial public offering on nasdaq stockholm

* Boozt - final price in offering is expected to be set within price range of SEK 54 - 63 per share

* Boozt - offering comprises between 24 million and 25 million shares, of which 6.3 million - 7.4 million new shares will be issued by company

* Boozt - offering of new shares will provide Boozt with gross proceeds of approximately SEK 400 million and net proceeds of approximately SEK 384 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

