BRIEF-Boozt publishes prospectus for initial public offering on Nasdaq Stockholm

* Boozt - Boozt publishes prospectus for initial public offering on nasdaq stockholm

* Boozt - final price in offering is expected to be set within price range of SEK 54 - 63 per share

* Boozt - offering comprises between 24 million and 25 million shares, of which 6.3 million - 7.4 million new shares will be issued by company

* Boozt - offering of new shares will provide Boozt with gross proceeds of approximately SEK 400 million and net proceeds of approximately SEK 384 million