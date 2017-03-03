FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Boralex Inc Q4 loss per share C$0.03
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Boralex Inc Q4 loss per share C$0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Boralex Inc

* Boralex announces results for fiscal 2016 and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 loss per share C$0.03

* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boralex Inc says fiscal 2017 will see growth in operating results of Boralex's wind power segment

* Boralex Inc says by end of fiscal 2017, co says five new wind power sites will be commissioned

* Boralex Inc says board of directors of corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share

* Boralex Inc says quarterly dividend increased by approximately 7.1 % from $0.14 to $0.15 per common share

* Boralex Inc says qtrly revenues from energy sales $74 million versus $81 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.