BRIEF-Dominion Energy Gas Holdings files for potential debt shelf
* Dominion Energy Gas Holdings LLC files for potential debt shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tyQEm1) Further company coverage:
June 30 BorgWarner Inc:
* Says on June 29, co entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement with Bank Of America, other lenders - SEC filing
* BorgWarner says under amendment, lenders committed to provide loans under unsecured revolving credit facility in initial maximum principal amount of up to $1.2 billion
* BorgWarner says the commitments of the lenders under the credit facility mature on June 29, 2022
* BorgWarner says under amendment, initial maximum principal amount, may be increased by additional principal amount of up to $300 million on co's request Source text: (bit.ly/2tsWYuZ) Further company coverage:
OKLAHOMA CITY/BOSTON, June 30 Oklahoma on Friday joined growing litigation over claims drugmakers misrepresented the risks of opioid painkillers, as New Hampshire cleared a hurdle in its own probe of the role played by companies in the national addiction epidemic.