May 5 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA:

* Announces preliminary results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2016/2017

* Revenues in first nine months increased by 44.9 million euros ($49.19 million) or 18.7 pct to 285.5 million euros

* Group gross revenue amounted to 71.5 million euros in Q3 (previous Q3 72.9 million euros) and accumulated 287.4 million euros in first nine months of fiscal year (previous nine months report period 242.9 million euros)

* Result of Q3 amounted to - 14,6 million euros (previous Q3 -9.4 million euros) and of first nine months -0.1 million euros (previous nine months -14.6 million euros)

* EBIT in individual financial statement of -17.2 million euros in Q3 (previous Q3 -9.6 million euros) and accumulated of -5.9 million euros (previous nine months report period -20.9 million euros) in first nine months